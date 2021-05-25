Clark County GOP cancels meeting due to safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County GOP canceled its Central Committee Meeting yesterday due to security concerns.

The group says a group reportedly affiliated with the Proud Boys has made several threats to female elected officials.

"Clark County is 50% minority. We welcome anybody that is reasonable and a decent human being that treats each other with respect. I will never tolerate racist or hateful speech attacking other people and human beings in this nature," said David Sajdak, Chairman of the Clark County Republican party.

The GOP also says the group was attempting to elect several leaders to the county party.

A threat assessment was elevated to the domestic terrorism division.

While they wait for results into the investigation they decided to cancel the meeting.