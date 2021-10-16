Clark County firefighters training in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire in south Las Vegas early Saturday prompted several calls to the 13 Action News newsroom, but firefights say there's nothing to worry about.

According to Clark County Fire Department, crews are doing live-fire training throughout the day at 3930 West Frias Avenue, not far from West Cactus Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

The department says there will be multiple fires set and filmed in a detached garage and main house. The house and garage will be burned to the ground at the end of filming.

Training started at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.



