Clark County firefighters respond to garage fire in east valley home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in an eastern valley home on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters received initial reports of a garage fire in the 1400 block of South Nellis Boulevard around approximately 5:36 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light black smoke coming from under the garage door. Upon entering the garage, firefighters also located a vehicle on fire.

The fire was shortly extinguished.

An assessment of the damage showed that the fire did not spread to surrounding units and there were no reported injuries to civilians or fire suppression personnel. 5 engines, 1 truck, 2 rescues, and 2 battalion chiefs responded to this incident, for a total of 26 personnel.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate is undetermined currently.