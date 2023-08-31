Clark County firefighters monitoring 'active structure fire' in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department responded to a building fire in the southwest valley on Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received initial reports of a fire at 3825 S. Durango Drive around 10:43 p.m., and a first alarm response was dispatched to the area.

Arriving firefighters found a two-story storage facility and observed "smoke and flames" coming from the roof. Crews forced entry into the building, where they would discover "heavy smoke conditions" on the second floor.

A second alarm was added to the response calling additional units to the scene, and LVMPD was requested for traffic control. Fire officials say a defensive fire attack strategy was initiated due to the "advanced stage of the fire" and "the probability that it was in the attic, extending laterally through the building."

Fire crews were assigned to all four sides of the building and aerial master streams were assigned to two corners of the building.

Currently, officials say the area is "still an active fire scene," though most of the fire has been knocked down. Crews are still on the scene checking for interior spot fires in the individual units.

Channel 13 will provide more details on this incident as they become available.