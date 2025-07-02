Clark County firefighters contain south valley house fire with no injuries; cause under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A house fire in the south valley is fully contained Tuesday evening following a high-level alarm by the Clark County Fire Department.

CCFD said multiple 911 calls came in around 7:09 p.m. about a structure fire on Fragrant Apple Court. The fire was contained around 7:30 p.m.



Arriving fire units said the blaze was coming from a garage in a single-story home. They immediately breached the interior and deployed hand lines, bringing the fire under control.

No occupants were found inside, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

39 fire personnel responded to the scene, including six engines, two truck companies, two rescues, two battalion chiefs and an air resource unit.

