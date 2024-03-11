Clark County Fire urges battery change in smoke detectors after daylight saving time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many of you remembered to set your clocks forward this weekend for daylight saving time, and the Clark County Fire Department wants to remind everyone to take a few extra minutes to change the batteries in their home smoke detectors.

If your smoke alarm is more than 10 years old, replacing it is recommended.

When it starts making a high-pitched chirping sound, that indicates a low battery, which should be replaced immediately.

Officials also recommend testing smoke alarms monthly. If they don't respond properly, you should replace them immediately.

Another critical tip is to install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every home level.

It is also essential to ensure everyone in the home understands the alarm sound and how to respond. Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck stresses the importance of properly working smoke detectors.

“Smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries,” Steinbeck said. “Making sure the smoke alarms in your home are properly operating is a low-cost way to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.”

When replacing or installing new detectors, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to mount them high on walls or ceilings. For more tips, visit Clark County Fire's website.