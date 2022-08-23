Clark County Fire responds to building fire near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday morning, at approximately 3:31 a.m., a building fire was reported at 3060 N Nellis Boulevard and a first alarm response was dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival, the first arriving unit found a strip mall with heavy fire coming from the middle unit, causing the incident commander to call for a second alarm response.

Two on-scene engine crews were assigned to force entry into the involved unit and fire attack once the seat of the fire was found. Once the fire was extinguished, additional units were assigned to check the adjacent businesses for fire extension.

Primary and secondary life searches were conducted and found to be all clear. There was no fire extension to the adjacent units. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Fire investigators are on the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined pending investigation.

In all, 10 engines, 4 trucks, 3 rescues, 3 battalion chiefs, and an air resource unit responded to this fire with a combined total of 67 personnel.