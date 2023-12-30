Clark County fire officials find male dead, four dogs inside northeast mobile home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said they found a male and four dogs deceased in a northeast valley mobile home Friday morning.

The fire department said they responded to reports of a building fire in the 3000 block of N. Walnut Road. This is near Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Cheyenne Avenue.

Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes and 17 seconds. They found a single-wide mobile home with light smoke showing. When they entered the building, firefighters said they found the house filled with smoke from a small kitchen fire.

Officials say they found one deceased male and four deceased dogs. The cause of death for the male has yet to be determined.

"CCFD investigators were called to the scene to determine cause and origin. LVMPD and the coroner were also called to assist," officials said. "There were no firefighter injuries."

Damage was estimated at $25 to $50,000, according to the CCFD.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted CCFD. Five engines, one truck, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, 1 EMS supervisor, and two investigators responded to the incident.