Clark County Fire Dept.: Dog died in heavy east valley fire; resident was not home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a single-family home engulfed in flames Sunday morning.

Firefighters were on scene at the 600 block of Capaldi Drive Sunday morning around 11:05 a.m. This is in the east valley near E. Bonanza and N. Sloan Lane.

Officials said multiple calls noted the possibility of people trapped inside the residence, so CCFD requested an ambulance if anyone needed medical attention. A helicopter from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also responded to provide status updates.

Once firefighters arrived, they confirmed that the home was heavily engulfed in fire.

Firefighters said they saw smoke coming out of the attic area. The CCFD said fire attack, ventilation and search teams worked together to extinguish the fire.

The search team rescued one of two dogs from the residence safely. However, the second dog died despite life-saving measures from firefighters.

Firefighters confirmed that the resident who lives at the home was not inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters are still investigating the incident.

KTNV will provide updates as soon as they become available.