Clark County Fire Department: What not to do when cooking your Thanksgiving feast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several local agencies are teaming up to show you what not to do when cooking your Thanksgiving feast.

The Clark County Fire Department, UMC Hospital and American Red Cross shared some of the best ways to avoid a fire or injuries.

Some of those tips include not overfilling the fryer, use it outdoors - away from anything flammable. Also, keep a fire extinguisher nearby and make sure the turkey is fully defrosted before putting it in the fryer.

"Number one cause of house fire in the US is cooking fire. The number one day for cooking fires is Thanksgiving day. The number two day is Christmas day."

An estimated 2,000 fires are reported on Thanksgiving every year. We also see an average of five deaths, 25 injuries, and 21 million dollars in property loss.

Fire chief John Steinback says, it is important to be aware of potential safety hazards and take necessary precautions to keep yourself and loved ones safe.