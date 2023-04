LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire has been raging in the 3900 block of Speckled Wood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

The fire has reportedly been raging since 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters have provided no further details on the situation at time of publication.