Clark County Fire Department recruits rookies for fall academy

“Fire it up!” A Clark County firefighter shouted the call to set ablaze a couple of houses in the Southwest part of the Valley. The controlled burn was part of a training exercise for the Spring class of Clark County Fire Department recruits. During the week, 85 rookie firefighters extinguished nearly 100 burns at two homes on Dean Martin Drive. The exercise is part of a 20-week training program.

“Covid did a number on every department in the Valley,” said Captain Marcus Barfield. “We’re trying to get as many recruits as we can.”

From now until April 25, CCFD is accepting applications for firefighter paramedics to join their next academy class in August. The Clark County Fire Academy follows NFPA 1001 Standard for Entry Level Firefighter and Clark County Fire Department guidelines for knowledge and skills. Upon successful completion of the recruit academy, recruits are ready to test for Nevada State Firefighter I and II certification.

For more information to apply for the next recruitment class, go to the Clark County Department hiring page.