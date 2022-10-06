Clark County Fire Department provides fire safety tips

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is providing some tips for fire safety ahead of Fire Prevention Month.

The fire department wants Nevada families to have a home fire escape plan and working smoke alarms in the event of an emergency.

“Fire Prevention Month is a good time of year to remind people of important safety information that can protect your family and save lives,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “Every home should have working smoke detectors, and every family should develop a household fire escape plan and practice it on a regular basis.”

The following bullet points are tips provided by the Clark County Fire Department:

Fire Escape Plan & Safety

Make a home escape plan that identifies all possible exits and escape routes in your home. Ideally, there are two ways out of each room.

Make sure doors and windows leading outside can open easily.

Designate a safe meeting place outside your home such as near a tree, light or mailbox.

Practice your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home, at least twice a year. Practice using different ways out.

If the smoke alarm sounds, get out and stay out.

If you have to escape through smoke, get low and go under the smoke to make your way out.

Call 911 from outside your home to get help.

Smoke Alarms

Smoke alarms more than 10 years old need to be replaced.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button; replace immediately if they don’t respond properly when tested.

Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and how to respond.

Chirping alarms are a warning sign that that battery is low and needs to be replaced.

Smoke rises; install smoke alarms following manufacturer’s instructions high on a wall or on a ceiling.

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.

Smoke alarms with strobe lights and vibration devices are available for hearing impaired people.

Fire Extinguishers