Abandoned building fire leaves 1 hospitalized from fall in east valley, Clark County fire officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department is on scene in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive Thursday night, responding to a confirmed structure fire.

Fire officials have been on scene since 7 p.m. at the abandoned building. CCFD told KTNV that initial reports stated there were people inside.

The first engine that arrived began ground operations and a medical group was established to address patients, according to fire officials.

"A ladder was placed to remove people from the building," CCFD said. "One patient was transported with injuries from a fall."

Roof division reported the fire was through the roof and said Command declared a second alarm.

Around 8:10 p.m., the roof of the building collapsed.

