Clark County Fire Department issues warning about illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the holiday, Clark County Fire Department is warning Las Vegas residents about the dangers of fireworks and the difference between legal and illegal fireworks.
Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Warren Whitney says Safe and Sane fireworks are the only legal approved fireworks in Clark County.
North Las Vegas Fireman Jacob Levesque shared these safety tips:
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, especially with sparklers
- Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Make sure the fireworks are legal before buying or using them