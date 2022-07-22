LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 12:50 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department received a report of a dumpster fire at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse.

In a news release, CCFD said the fire spread into the building and occupants were evacuated. A high-level response was initiated sending six engines, two trucks, two rescues and two Batallion Chiefs to the incident.

The fire was extinguished upon arrival at 1:02 p.m.

The fire is currently under investigation and an estimate of damages has not been made. There were no injuries reported to the occupants or first responders during the response.