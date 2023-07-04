Clark County Fire Department investigating cause of fire to portable buildings near University District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cause of a fire is currently being investigated by the Clark County Fire Department for a fire that extended the outside of portable buildings near the University District.

Monday around 2:20 p.m., The fire department said they received an initial report of a tree fire in the 2000 block of E. Viking Road. This is near E. Flamingo Road and S. Eastern Avenue.

However, more calls were received for more than one fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire extended to the outside of a building. Officials said additional resources were called in.

At this time, CCFD said the fire is out and is contained to the outside of the portable buildings. No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is pending.

"A total of two trucks, ten engines, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, and the air resource unit responded to the scene for a total of 55 firefighters at the incident," officials said.