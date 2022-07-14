Watch Now
Clark County Fire Department investigates reported fire in pastry shop on Las Vegas Blvd.

<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 10:13:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday morning at approximately 5:40 a.m., the Combined Communication Center received a call for a possible fire in the Bellagio Patisserie at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. A first alarm response was dispatched from Clark County Fire Department.

Upon arriving at the pastry shop, firefighters found an appliance that had been left on and the smoke from the appliance activated the smoke alarm. The appliance was turned off.

CCFD says there was no active fire or extension.

There was also no one in the building, and no reported injuries.

