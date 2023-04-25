Clark County Fire Department hiring qualified fire paramedics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department posted an opportunity to join their team!
"Make a difference, save lives and serve your community," the department said with a flyer attached to their post.
The department is hiring for fire paramedics, emphasizing that only paramedics should apply, but those still in paramedic school are eligible as well.
Applications are open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The minimum qualifications as listed by the department are as follows:
- Paramedic certificate or provisional license required
- May apply if currently attending paramedic school
- 18 years or older with a current and valid driver's license
- Paramedic assessment scenario and interview
More information can be found here.