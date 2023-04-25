Clark County Fire Department hiring qualified fire paramedics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department posted an opportunity to join their team!

"Make a difference, save lives and serve your community," the department said with a flyer attached to their post.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to join @ClarkCountyFD 🔥



The deadline to apply for Fire Paramedic positions is tomorrow! Make a difference, save lives and serve your community.



Apply today or share this opportunity with a friend: https://t.co/GgAEzZICU1 pic.twitter.com/HenJyLEJIa — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 24, 2023

The department is hiring for fire paramedics, emphasizing that only paramedics should apply, but those still in paramedic school are eligible as well.

Applications are open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The minimum qualifications as listed by the department are as follows:



Paramedic certificate or provisional license required

May apply if currently attending paramedic school

18 years or older with a current and valid driver's license

Paramedic assessment scenario and interview

More information can be found here.