Clark County FD: 2 children found dead in house fire in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department reports two children have died in a house fire on Tuesday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Fire officials with Clark County say crews were called to a home located at 6581 Caddington Ave., near Hollywood Boulevard and Owens Avenue, just after 10 a.m.

Firefighters from CCFD and the city of Las Vegas responded to the residential structure fire and during their response crews found two people deceased inside the home.

Officials later said the two bodies found in the house were boys, a 2-month-old baby and a 2-year-old child. A man was also sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

LVMPD mobile command unit as arrived. Investigation into the fatal fire is underway. Fire crews say so far, too early to tell if it’s suspicious or not. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/AY2l67xHbP — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) March 30, 2021

The flames started in one of the rooms inside the home and it spread from room-to-room, eventually reaching the room where the children were, according to authorities.

The fire was able to be knocked down just before 10:45 a.m, according to the CCFD.

Tuesday's scene remained active throughout the morning and afternoon with investigators determining the cause of the fire.

A total of 40 personnel responded to the house fire.

