Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Clark County FD: 2 children found dead in house fire in northeast Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
John DiMarco/13 Action News
Caddington Ave fatal fire.PNG
Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:35:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department reports two children have died in a house fire on Tuesday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Fire officials with Clark County say crews were called to a home located at 6581 Caddington Ave., near Hollywood Boulevard and Owens Avenue, just after 10 a.m.

Firefighters from CCFD and the city of Las Vegas responded to the residential structure fire and during their response crews found two people deceased inside the home.

Officials later said the two bodies found in the house were boys, a 2-month-old baby and a 2-year-old child. A man was also sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The flames started in one of the rooms inside the home and it spread from room-to-room, eventually reaching the room where the children were, according to authorities.

The fire was able to be knocked down just before 10:45 a.m, according to the CCFD.

Tuesday's scene remained active throughout the morning and afternoon with investigators determining the cause of the fire.

A total of 40 personnel responded to the house fire.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on this developing story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021