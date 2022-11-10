Watch Now
Clark County family court Judge Mathew Harter dead at 56, coroner confirms

Clark County Family Court Judge Mathew Harter died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the age of 56, the county coroner confirmed.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 19:05:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Family Court Judge Mathew Harter died Wednesday at the age of 56, the coroner's office confirms.

Harter was a native Nevadan who presided over family court cases in Eighth Judicial District Court, according to the court's website. He leaves behind a wife, eight children and one grandchild.

"Harter is a family man and deeply cares for the community he serves," the court's website states.

The coroner's office did not release Harter's cause and manner of death on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

