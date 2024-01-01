Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County faces huge cleanup task following New Year celebrations on Las Vegas Strip

Every New Year's Day, Clark County Public Works teams face the massive task of clearing tons of leftovers from “America's Party.” Our Shakeria Hawkins gives us a live look at the Las Vegas Strip.
NYE 2024 Cleanup Las Vegas Strip
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 14:08:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every New Year's Day, Clark County Public Works teams face the massive task of clearing tons of leftovers from “America's Party.”

According to Clark County, last year's cleanup effort involved 16 street sweepers and 60 crew members, working until the early morning hours to bring the strip back to life.

Since glass bottles were prohibited on the strip Sunday night, most trash consists of plastic straws, plastic bags, paper, and beer cans.

All closures and roads were back open as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH