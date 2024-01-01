Clark County faces huge cleanup task following New Year celebrations on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every New Year's Day, Clark County Public Works teams face the massive task of clearing tons of leftovers from “America's Party.”

According to Clark County, last year's cleanup effort involved 16 street sweepers and 60 crew members, working until the early morning hours to bring the strip back to life.

Since glass bottles were prohibited on the strip Sunday night, most trash consists of plastic straws, plastic bags, paper, and beer cans.

All closures and roads were back open as of Monday morning.