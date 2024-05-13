Clark County expanding rental assistance, eviction prevention program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has expanded its current rental assistance programs to include funding for those who may be facing eviction, but have not yet received an eviction notice to better assist families and individuals who are experiencing financial hardships in our community.

The Eviction Prevention Program will provide financial intervention to eligible households when behind on rent or when an eviction notice has been received. The program guidelines are intended to more quickly provide assistance to prevent and divert those who may be at risk of eviction.

The county is also planning to release expanded programming during the first week of June 2024, through Fixed Income Rent Assistance for those who are on a fixed income such as Social Security, Veteran Affairs benefits, pension or disability benefits; and experiencing financial hardships and facing eviction for non-payment.

“These programs are aimed at preventing and diverting households from eviction when they find themselves navigating economic challenges such as increasing costs associated with rent, food, and utilities, among other things,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom. “As the county works to get this funding out the door, we are decreasing barriers for those in need, and in many instances before they are served with a notice of eviction.”

These programs proactively seek to prevent evictions, and they were developed with input from the community to provide a more accessible solution for residents facing eviction, including providing a forward look to those who may struggle in the months ahead to make rent payments.

The eligibility criteria for both programs are as follows:



Tenant is behind on rent and/or has been served with an eviction notice.

Tenant is at or below 60% of Area Median Income (those making $3,000 - $5,000 monthly) for the Eviction Prevention; and currently at or below 50% (those making $2,500 - $4,700 monthly) for the Fixed Income Program.

Tenant has a plan to continue making rent payments beyond rental assistance payments provided by Clark County.

Tenant has NOT previously received assistance through Eviction CHAP or Fixed Income CHAP.

“These expanded programs will make it easier for more families and our most vulnerable populations to access the assistance they need to stay in their homes and avoid the devastating effects of eviction and homelessness,” said Clark County Social Services Director Jamie Sorenson. “We are hopeful these changes will lead to a more streamlined and accessible process, ultimately leading to a positive impact in our community.”

Those who are behind on their rent are encouraged to contact Clark County’s Social Service Office at (702) 455-4270 or email SSRentalAssistance@clarkcountynv.gov. For more information on the Eviction Prevention Program and to apply, click HERE.