Clark County ends emergency declaration related to Kinder Morgan pipeline leak in California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County announced on Tuesday the lifting of the emergency declaration issued after news broke of a leak in a California pipeline on Friday.

In a news release, the county said that "some catch-up" may be required as they work to deliver fuel across the region and that it will continue to "monitor the situation."

A leak was reported in the pipeline near Long Beach, California on Friday afternoon, though local emergency managers said that there would be no "immediate impact on gas availability."

Hours later, Governor Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration, after videos showing long lines at various gas stations across the Las Vegas valley began appearing. In a statement, Gov. Lombardo urges Nevadans to "avoid panic-buying."

Kinder Morgan told KTNV on Saturday that all pipelines were back to "normal working condition," and that the leak had been isolated.

Read the full statement from Clark County below: