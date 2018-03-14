Clark County drops to 10th in Nevada in county health rankings

The 2018 County Health Rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks Clark County as the 10th healthiest county in Nevada, down from 6th in last year’s ranking.

Pershing County in Northern Nevada ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Douglas and Lincoln counties. Nearby Nye County was at the bottom of the list, looking at 16 Nevada counties and not including Esmeralda County.

The rankings are based off health outcomes, including premature death, poor of fair health, poor physical health days, poor mental health days and low birthweight.

In the overall rankings on health factors, Clark County ranked even lower at No. 12. Douglas County was at the top of the list, followed by Eureka and Washoe counties. Mineral County was at the bottom of the list with Nye County a spot above.

Health factors include behaviors such as smoking, drinking, STDS, alcohol-impaired driving deaths, STDs and teen births, access to clinical care, social and economic factors such as education, unemployment and crime and physical environment including air pollution, housing problems and commute.

The full report is available here.