Clark County District Court judge arrested for domestic battery

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Clark County District Court judge was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sunday for domestic battery, the city's police department stated in a press release.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Grove Park Street at 5:30 p.m. to respond to a reported domestic disturbance.

39-year-old Jasmin Lilly-Spells was arrested for one count of domestic battery, officials said.

Lilly-Spells was elected to the bunch in November of 2020. Prior to her election, she worked in the Clark County Public Defender's Office for more than a decade and was named chief deputy public defender.

Henderson Police said their investigation into this incident is open and they had "no further details to provide."