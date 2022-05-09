Watch
Clark County District Court judge arrested for domestic battery

Police say 39-year-old Jasmin Lilly-Spells, a judge with Clark County's Eighth Judicial District Court, was arrested for domestic battery on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 14:56:12-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Clark County District Court judge was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sunday for domestic battery, the city's police department stated in a press release.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Grove Park Street at 5:30 p.m. to respond to a reported domestic disturbance.

39-year-old Jasmin Lilly-Spells was arrested for one count of domestic battery, officials said.

Lilly-Spells was elected to the bunch in November of 2020. Prior to her election, she worked in the Clark County Public Defender's Office for more than a decade and was named chief deputy public defender.

Henderson Police said their investigation into this incident is open and they had "no further details to provide."

