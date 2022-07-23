Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Clark County crews knock down brush fire at Sunset Park

Videos on Twitter are circling of a fire at Sunset Park Friday evening. KTNV has a crew at the scene saying that Clark County crews have knocked it down.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 22:22:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday evening, a fire started at Sunset Park.

The Clark County Fire Department said that a homeless encampment area caught trees and trash on fire. No injuries were reported according to the department.

Videos of the fire circled on Twitter.

KTNV sent a crew to the scene, Sean DeLancey says that Clark County Fire has largely knocked down the fire.
However, smoke is still present in the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH