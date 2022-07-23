Clark County crews knock down brush fire at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday evening, a fire started at Sunset Park.

The Clark County Fire Department said that a homeless encampment area caught trees and trash on fire. No injuries were reported according to the department.

Videos of the fire circled on Twitter.

Big fire at sunset park right now 🫥 pic.twitter.com/O3LP4h7KsY — 🐲🔥 (@DovahkynDub) July 23, 2022

Video of fire near Las Vegas airport. pic.twitter.com/CBcLolvmpM — Peter Krajewski (@VoodooMediaTV) July 23, 2022

KTNV sent a crew to the scene, Sean DeLancey says that Clark County Fire has largely knocked down the fire.

However, smoke is still present in the area.