The Clark County coroner ruled that Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul's death in June was due to natural causes.

Paul, whose legal name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died of dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes enlarged and cannot pump blood effectively. Severe coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition to the cause of death.

Paul died at his Las Vegas residence on June 22. He was 54.

Paul was a founding member of Pantera and was also known for his work as a drummer for the metal band Hellyeah.