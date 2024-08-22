Clark County confirms investigation into Las Vegas area pet hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas-area pet hotel has caught the attention of local authorities who tell Channel 13 investigators documented "multiple violations" at the property.

A V.I.P. Pet Resort, located near the 215 beltway and Las Vegas Boulevard, first caught the attention of Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller when multiple viewers reached out to express their concerns.

We wanted to find out if the county was aware of their allegations. On Thursday, a Clark County spokesperson confirmed the investigation into A V.I.P. Pet Resort for "a possible illegal breeding operation."

The county's involvement in the investigation began on Aug. 10 when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested assistance from Animal Protection Services, the spokesperson wrote in an email to Channel 13.

"Animal control officers conducted a brief inspection of the property where multiple violations were discovered," the spokesperson stated.

Investigators got a warrant to search the property, and officials tell us that search happened on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

"A thorough investigation of the property was conducted, and multiple violations were discovered," the Clark County spokesperson stated.

The search included multiple enforcement agencies, including Clark County Code Enforcement, Clark County Fire Protection, Clark County Business License, Las Vegas Metro Police and the Southern Nevada Health District. Several of those agencies issued citations or took enforcement action against the owners of A V.I.P. Pet Resort, according to Clark County.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time," the county spokesperson noted in their email.