Clark County commissioners to discuss Vegas Loop project submitted by Elon Musk's The Boring Company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elon Musk's The Boring Company is taking another step forward in its quest to build an underground transportation system across the Las Vegas valley.

The company has submitted a franchise agreement to Clark County for the proposed Vegas Loop. Commissioners will discuss the agreement at a board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Boring Company wants the underground tunnel to have 63 stops.

A map for the project shows it would transport people as far north as Fremont Street and as far south as Allegiant Stadium. It would also expand east to the Thomas and Mack Center and west to the Orleans hotel-casino.

The company built a similar tunnel currently operating at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

That tunnel has three stops and is limited to the LVCC campus. The LVCC Loop was The Boring Company's first commercial project.

A map of the proposed expansion sent to Clark County commissioners is below.

