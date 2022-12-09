Watch Now
Clark County Commissioner McCurdy, Judge Harris to host traffic ticket workshops

Traffic stop
Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 19:26:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On December 13 and 14, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II and Judge Belinda T. Harris will hold traffic ticket seminars to inform the community about changes to Nevada's traffic laws due to Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic offenses.

Nevada decriminalized offenses of minor traffic laws in 2021, joining the other 37 states that had already done so.

According to a release, minor traffic infraction fees must still be paid, while serious traffic offenses in Nevada will still be punishable by law.

The first training will occur at the Pearson Community Center on Tuesday, December 13, from 6-7 p.m., and the last program will occur at the Walnut Recreation Center on Wednesday, December 14, from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The sessions are free, open to the public, and do not require pre-registration.

