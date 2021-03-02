Menu

Clark County Commission agrees to ban wildlife killing contests

Wildlife killing contests known as varmint hunts are now illegal in Clark County. The county commission approved a resolution banning these hunts today.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission voted on a resolution to ban wildlife killing contests on Tuesday.

More than 24 wildlife killing contests have occurred in Nevada in recent years, including here in Clark County.

Nevada is one of the last states in the southwest that allows these contests.

And recently, competitions have migrated to an app-based system.

A virtual check-in system allows for "anyone with a smartphone" to compete, allowing killing to occur anywhere.

