Clark County Commission agrees to ban wildlife killing contests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission voted on a resolution to ban wildlife killing contests on Tuesday.

#ClarkCounty Commissioners have

approved a resolution urging the Nevada Division of Wildlife take action to ban predator hunting contests in the State of Nevada. The resolution was proposed by Cmsr. @JustinJonesNV. Read the resolution: https://t.co/X6R5CgL0KO.#Vegas pic.twitter.com/8oHnvUvIlU — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 2, 2021

More than 24 wildlife killing contests have occurred in Nevada in recent years, including here in Clark County.

Nevada is one of the last states in the southwest that allows these contests.

And recently, competitions have migrated to an app-based system.

A virtual check-in system allows for "anyone with a smartphone" to compete, allowing killing to occur anywhere.