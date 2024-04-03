Clark County Clerk’s Office expands passport acceptance services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents looking to get a passport now have more options to get one.

The Marriage License Bureau in downtown Las Vegas now offers passport acceptance services Sunday through Thursday from 3:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., with additional walk-in hours from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, applicants will not be able to get a passport photo at this location.

Residents looking for a location to get photos done as well can visit the Clark County Government Center on S. Grand Central Parkway. Passport services are available Monday through Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. A new passport photo booth is available on-site, payable by credit card only. Photos coast $14.99 for two 2 in. x 2 in. photos.

“With these expanded services, we want to offer more options for our residents to apply for passports,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya. “It can be especially challenging for those who work diverse non-traditional business hours to find time to apply for a passport. We offer appointments during the evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays to make it easier.”

This service is exclusively for new passport applications. Existing passport holders are required to submit any renewals directly to the State Department.

There is a $35 fee to Clark County to accept a passport application. Additional fees apply for the State Department to process the application. Detailed information on documents needed and how to apply may be found HERE.