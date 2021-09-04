Clark County brings vaccine awareness to area's African American community, as numbers lag behind

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A public forum over at the Pearson Community Center was the latest effort from Clark County, as well as Commissioner McCurdy, to encourage the valley’s black community to get more vaccinations.

“This is something that’s affecting our community negatively,” said Kyle West, a pastor at OutPour LV. “But we’re here to make sure it affects us positively.”

According to data from the Southern Nevada Health District (https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/snapshot/), 36 percent of the African American population in Clark County is at least partially vaccinated. That’s about 89,000 out of 245,000 people.

“We’re under 100,000 right now,” said West. “So, our goal is to get those numbers up. We need to get our numbers up in regards to people vaccinated. That way, we can move into a more productive place.”

A large reason for the hesitation is history. Dark chapters such as the abusive Tuskegee Experiment have sewn distrust that is hard to break.

“The history with the government and racial situations—it makes it a little bit more uncomfortable to just trust something that’s brand new,” said Sparkle McCuiston, an infectious disease specialist at Centennial Hills Hospital.

But now it is their voices. And that is what separates this effort from any other.

“You haven’t seen African-American professionals in the community, talking to people in the community, and helping them to make a better decision for themselves,” said Shenakwa Hawkins, a family nurse practitioner with Care with Purpose Medical Center.

“I think when you hit the emotions of what’s happening in the community and what’s happening to people—because a lot of people are just scared,” said McCuiston.

One of the main takeaways has been this: do not let the past prevent you from having a future.

“The way that it’s going to work is by us coming together to get vaccinated, work together, and move with wisdom,” said West. “That’s the point we want to drive: it’s about wisdom.”

And there are plenty of vaccination opportunities coming up:

Richard Steele Boxing Club



Saturday, September 4; 12 - 5pm

2475 W Cheyenne Ave #110, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Walk-ins welcome.

Lost in Dreams



Saturday, September 4; 6 - 8pm

200 S. 3rd St. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Walk-ins welcome.

Nehemiah Ministries Christian Church



Sunday, September 5; 11am - 3pm

3606 N. Rancho Dr. Suite #144, Las Vegas, NV 89130

No appointment necessary.

Vax on the Trax – Nevada Southern Railway Museum



Saturday 9/4- Sunday 9/5; 9am-1pm

601 Yucca St. Boulder City, NV 89005

Walk-ins welcome.

Centennial High School



Monday – Friday, 8:30am-6pm

10200 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Cheyenne High School



Monday – Friday, 8:30am-6pm

3200 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Desert Pines High School



Monday – Friday, 8:30am-6pm

3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Sierra Vista High School



Monday – Friday, 8:30am-6pm

8100 W Robindale Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

UNLV International Gaming Institute Stan Fulton Building

· Every Sunday - Thursday | 5:30 - 10:30 PM

· 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, 89154

· Appointments available. Walk-ins welcome.