Clark County breaks ground on Silverado Ranch community center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials have officially broken ground on a brand new community center in Silverado Ranch. The project will be located at 9855 Gilespie Street which is at the northeast corner of the Silverado Ranch Park.

#ClarkCounty comm’r @MichaelNaft announces groundbreaking ceremony for the first community center in a decade to be built in the fast-growing Silverado Ranch community. The 37k sqft 2-story center will offer modern amenities, expected to complete by late 2024! 😱🥳 pic.twitter.com/UHL9iXpXdC — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 13, 2023

The community center will be two stories tall and about 37,000 square feet. Some of the new amenities include an indoor walking track, indoor gymnasium, and a teaching kitchen. The project is also expected to be good for the environment with county officials saying the building will be LEED certified. That means it will reduce the amount of energy needed to run the facility by 20-percent compared to a normal building. Lumber must come from certified forests and materials can't contain certain chemicals. Artist Talley Fisher will also install a piece of art that's 24 feet tall called "Desert Winds".

The Silverado Ranch community center is expected to open to the public in late 2024. This will be the first community center built by Clark County since the Parkdale facility in 2015.

