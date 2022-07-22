Clark County asks for public input on local hazards affecting Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is looking for public input on the top hazards Southern Nevada faces and on improving community resilience.

Clark County officials say this is an opportunity to re-assess risks posed by natural, technological, and human-caused disasters and identify ways to mitigate those risks.

The 11-question survey will be part of a joint effort to update the County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is updated every five years. This process will result in an update to the County’s plan in 2023. The survey will close on Aug. 31.

“We encourage countywide participation in the survey among our residents and businesses in rural and urban areas of our community,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels, who oversees the Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management. “The survey also will tell us about the state of preparedness among our residents so we can work to address needs as part of our future hazard mitigation planning.”

Top hazards identified during past updates have been communicable disease, wildfire, flooding, earthquakes and extreme heat. Power outages can also be sporadic concerns.

Through the survey, Southern Nevadans can share which hazards they believe have the greatest impact on the community. In turn, responses will provide planners insight into public preferences and valuable knowledge about the needs of vulnerable populations. The goal is to ensure that those who may be disproportionately affected by disasters are accounted for in the update of the plan.

A draft of the 2023 MJHMP update is expected to be posted for public review in late spring 2023.