Clark County allows spirits ready-to-drink products to be sold alongside beer and wine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Access to ready-to-drink products will be expanding soon in the Las Vegas valley!
According to a news release, the Clark County Clerk has signed an ordinance expanding access to spirits ready-to-drink products by allowing them to be sold at on-premise establishments where beer and wine are sold. The ordinance defines spirits RTDs as products in original containers not exceeding 17% alcohol-by-volume.
Adam Smith, the Vice President of State Government Relations on the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States released the following statement:
“By allowing spirits-based RTDs to be sold where beer and wine are sold, Clark County has increased consumer convenience, supported local businesses, and boosted state tax revenue. Clark County, which includes the popular tourist destination Las Vegas, is setting an example for the rest of the state by passing this ordinance and allowing businesses to serve their customers a genuine spirits-based drink, instead of a beer or wine product that imitates a real cocktail. Alcohol is alcohol, and there is no good reason products with similar alcohol content should not be sold in the same places. We encourage the Nevada Legislature to take action on expanding spirits RTD access statewide.”