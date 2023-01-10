Clark County allows spirits ready-to-drink products to be sold alongside beer and wine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Access to ready-to-drink products will be expanding soon in the Las Vegas valley!

According to a news release, the Clark County Clerk has signed an ordinance expanding access to spirits ready-to-drink products by allowing them to be sold at on-premise establishments where beer and wine are sold. The ordinance defines spirits RTDs as products in original containers not exceeding 17% alcohol-by-volume.

Adam Smith, the Vice President of State Government Relations on the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States released the following statement: