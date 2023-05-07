City officials predict 'higher-than-normal' mosquito season after wet winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures get warmer and families spend more time outdoors, Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District want to remind folks of the importance of paying attention to mosquitoes.

"Some bites are on my hand right here," said Las Vegas resident Noel Goara. "One time I think I had like five bites."

"On the back of my thigh I have a scar because I picked at it and picked at it," said resident Alexander Meza.

"I noticed on my legs and said wait what's happening it's only May?" said resident Ryan Pine.

Mosquito surveillance season is underway in the valley. Experts say there's a good possibility the valley will see higher-than-normal mosquito activity because of the rainfall we saw over the past several months.

On Thursday, the county and health district launched the "Fight the Bite" campaign at Wetlands Park.

"We had a lot of water this year. A lot of it is still moving which is always a great sign but when water starts to sit in one spot, a green pool is a common one we have seen. We encourage you to call the health district to keep it fresh. We also remind folks to dress appropriately," said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

During the press conference, the county encourages residents to report the standing bodies of water.

Chris Bramley with Clark County Vector Control says it is important to protect yourself from mosquito bites and the diseases that can potentially be transmitted by them.

"Most people seem to think that they have a cold, deal with it for a few days, and move on but the serious ones can be deadly and those are very rare. But it is a possibility and those are mosquitoes infected with West Nile," said Nile.

Clark County Vector Control urges all homeowners to be vigilant, and anyone needing help protecting their home from mosquitoes can contact them.