City officials looking to interview Las Vegas residents for documentary film

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is funding the seventh installment in a documentary series called "The City of Las Vegas."

Each installment focuses on a decade in Las Vegas. This next installment will cover the 1970s.

City officials are now asking the public for help in finding stories for the documentary film.

They are looking to interview people who can "share recollections of life in Las Vegas during the 1970s, with a focus on underrepresented communicates who worked downtown."

Last May, the fifth film in the series premiered about Sin City and highlighted the 1950s.

A film about the 1960s is expected to premiere this year.

Those interested in sharing their stories and pictures to be included in the seventh installment can contact lvhistoryfilms@gmail.com.