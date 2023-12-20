Watch Now
Local News

Actions

City officials issue warning about fake parking tickets

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Drivers Can Now Pay Parking Tickets With School Supplies
Posted at 7:31 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:31:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of Las Vegas officials issued a warning to residents on Tuesday about fake parking tickets that have been popping up.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, officials also provided tips for those who may be vulnerable regarding how to spot a fake ticket.

The first of which is to be suspicious of any tickets with handwritten notes on them. Additionally, a citation number, date, and officer's name will be present on the ticket. If you spot a ticket without all three, you can be sure it's a fake.

And finally, the city does not accept ticket payments from CashApp, so any requests for such should be regarded as suspicious.

For those with concerns, call the city's parking team at (702) 229-4700.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH