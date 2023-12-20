City officials issue warning about fake parking tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City of Las Vegas officials issued a warning to residents on Tuesday about fake parking tickets that have been popping up.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, officials also provided tips for those who may be vulnerable regarding how to spot a fake ticket.

The first of which is to be suspicious of any tickets with handwritten notes on them. Additionally, a citation number, date, and officer's name will be present on the ticket. If you spot a ticket without all three, you can be sure it's a fake.

And finally, the city does not accept ticket payments from CashApp, so any requests for such should be regarded as suspicious.

We’ve received reports that fake parking tickets are popping up. To help keep your information safe, here are the ways you can spot a legitimate ticket.



-There will never be any handwritten notes on the ticket.



-A citation number, date and the officer’s name will be present.… — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 19, 2023

For those with concerns, call the city's parking team at (702) 229-4700.