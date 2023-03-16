City officials host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Historic Westside Design Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand-new Historic Westside Design Center on Thursday afternoon.

The opening of the center is part of the larger HUNDRED Plan, which is a community-led investment in the Historic Westside, according to city officials.

Featured speakers at the opening will be Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear.

The suite that houses the design center — which is inside the Historic Westside School — will also feature a mural and a photo collage showcasing the community.

The center includes a timeline of the history of the Westside, as well as more information about the HUNDRED Plan, which charts a future course for the area. Upcoming and ongoing projects on the Westside include urban farming, the revitalization of Jackson Avenue, a proposed African American Museum, a small business support center and a workforce training center.