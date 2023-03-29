City officials and medical professionals join forces to share suicide prevention resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Experts say the proper education, research, and investment can prevent thousands of deaths in America each year.

"I always reach out to my friends so they know that someone is in their corner," said Las Vegas and LGBTQ+ member, Tony Parks.

While parks say he doesn’t know anyone who has taken their own life, he says being part of the LGBTQ+ community can be mentally challenging.

“It's scary being the people who we are," he said.

When it comes to mental health concerns and identity, Tony is not alone. Nurse practitioner, Rob Phoenix, says suicide rates among the LGBTQ+ community are about 30% and encourages community members to seek help.

“We’re probably going to see people going back into the closet. In the past five years, we had a more open and accepting community but I think they’re many people that need to be comfortable and identify who they are,” said Phoenix.

According to a 2020 report from the CDC, suicide is the 9th leading cause of death in Nevada. The report also revealed that nearly 65% of communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents here in 2021.

On Tuesday, city officials and medical professionals joined forces to share resources at a suicide prevention meeting. Las Vegas City Councilman Brain Knudsen hopes what they are doing will help make a difference here.

“This is an issue that we take very seriously in the City of Las Vegas and healthcare we want to do everything that we can,” Knudsen said.

Experts encourage anyone struggling or in crisis to seek help. You can call 988 to speak to a professional.