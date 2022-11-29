City of North Las Vegas Fire Department responds to two fatal fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas posted in two separate tweets that they responded to two fatal fires Monday.

The first fire was at 6:18 a.m. The department responded to a report of an apartment fire with one victim inside at the 2200 block of Sun Avenue. Witnesses said they saw someone run into the apartment while the building was on fire.

ALERT- at approx 6:18 am @NLVFireDept with @LasVegasFD responded to a report of an apartment fire with one victim reported inside. Witnesses reported the resident ran inside the apartment while it was in fire. Video has audio for more info. @KTNV @FOX5Vegas @News3LV @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/18KMS090HR — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) November 29, 2022

The cause of the early morning fire is still under investigation.

Later Monday, the department responded to a deadly house fire at 10:04 a.m. They responded with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Police said they were responding to a report of a husband setting the house on fire, and was holding a gun.

Fire spread rapidly through the second floor. The North Las Vegas Police Department was already on scene for this domestic incident. The body of the assailant was found on the second floor by a drone.