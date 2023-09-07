City of North Las Vegas expands AI-powered translation service to include 30 languages

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas has expanded its AI-powered translation technology to be available in 30 languages this week.

During a Wednesday City Council and Redevelopment Agency meeting, city officials announced the acquisition of 30 languages for the previously released program, Wordly.

Wordly is an AI-powered translation tool that assists users in interacting with government officials during public meetings by instantly capturing a speaker’s comments and sending the translation to a participant’s mobile device via text or audio.

No app or special downloads are required.

North Las Vegas city officials first introduced the technology for Spanish-speaking constituents during a meeting on August 2, 2023. Since then, officials say the translation service has been "accessed over 300 times."

After seeing a favorable response from the community, city officials acquired the full list of available languages provided by Wordly at no additional cost to the taxpayers.

Users can access Wordly by simply scanning a QR code located on the city's meeting agenda and posted in the council chambers and selecting their preferred language from the drop-down menu. Users can also listen to the meeting if they prefer, though officials ask that users bring headphones if choosing this option.

According to a news release from the city, North Las Vegas became the first jurisdiction in Nevada and among the first in the country to provide real-time, AI-powered translation service to its constituents.

“We are proud to announce that the City of North Las Vegas has added over 30 languages to our AI-powered translation technology, Worldly,” said Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “We are the most culturally diverse city in Nevada, and our goal is to expand accessibility and empower every resident to participate in our public meetings, regardless of their preferred language.”