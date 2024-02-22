City of North Las Vegas celebrates Black History Month with Black-Owned food trucks at City Hall

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In celebration of Black History Month, North Las Vegas is hosting Black-owned food trucks at City Hall throughout February.

Each Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., City Hall will showcase a different Black-owned food vendor. Among them is Shay's Wave Food Truck, offering a diverse menu of American cuisine, including burgers, Philly cheesesteak, chicken wings, egg rolls, shrimp burger, salmon tacos, and more.

Chef Shay, the owner, says she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It feels amazing to be part of the Black community in North Las Vegas,” she told me.

For those who’d like to experience Shay’s Wave Food Truck, it will also be available this Saturday, February 24th, at the City of North Las Vegas Black-owned Business Fair at Alexander Library.

Stay updated on the truck’s location by visitingwww.Shayswave.com or following @Shaywave1 on Instagram.

If you’d like to support, the food trucks will be at North Las Vegas City Hall, located at 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas, every Wednesday and Thursday throughout February from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.