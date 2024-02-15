City of North Las Vegas Celebrates Black History Month with Black-owned business fair

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Black History Month, the City of North Las Vegas is hosting a Black-owned business fair on Feb. 24.

City leaders tell us the event will feature a range of attractions, including a Parks and Recreation kids area, over a dozen local Black-owned businesses and vendors, a library open house, Thirty-Three Gallery’s art corner, and culinary offerings from Shay’s Wave and Braise & Grill Food trucks.

Live entertainment and community resources will also be available.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown says the event is a reflection of the city's commitment to celebrating diversity.

“We are the largest majority city in the state, and every year we want to do something unique for Black history month, and this year we decided to have a community event that focuses on Black-owned businesses," Goynes-Bown said.

The Black-owned business fair is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Alexander Library (1755 W. Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, 89032).