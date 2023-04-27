City of Las Vegas introduces FLEX Team, made 52 arrests and 115 citations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Downtown Las Vegas are introducing more security in the area with the FLEX Team.

According to a webpage about the team, FLEX is a specialized unit within the Department of Public Safety that started this year on Jan. 22.

FLEX is primarily focusing on "identifying and suppressing criminal activity." Officers within the team do this by vehicle or on-foot patrol. The team looks to address "juvenile delinquency, gangs, quality of life concerns and violent crime." They also work alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.

Within a couple months, the City of Las Vegas said the team already completed 558 calls for service which ended in 52 arrests and 115 citations. The violations the team has dealt with the most were pedestrian and narcotics violations.

We want to keep #DTLV as safe as possible. To help, a new FLEX Team has been created within our Department of Public Safety.



Learn more:https://t.co/GrSEGVZ38X pic.twitter.com/ZQBopFlGm7 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 26, 2023

FLEX says their mission focuses on public safety and disrupting crime "within the tourist corridor."