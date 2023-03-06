City of Las Vegas begins road, sewer improvements on Charleston and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas will begin sewer and roadway improvements along Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard starting Monday, March 6.

According to a new release, the roadway improvements will take place on Charleston Boulevard from Rancho Drive to MLK Boulevard, while sewer rehabilitation will take place on Rancho Drive from Alta Drive to Oakey Boulevard.

City officials say the project is expected to take 18 months to complete, so drivers should expect delays due to 24-hour lane restrictions within both areas.

Recommended alternate routes for east-west travel are Oakey Boulevard, Alta Drive, Pinto Lane or Palomino Lane, while Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard, Shadow Lane, Campbell Drive or Valley View Boulevard are recommended for north-south travel.

On Rancho, the work will include rehabilitating 4,700 linear feet of 45-inch existing sewer pipe and seven manholes. On Charleston, the work will include water main replacement, sewer improvements, storm drain improvements, and traffic light improvements, among others.

The $38.5 million project budget is funded by the city of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission and the city’s Sanitary Sewer Enterprise Fund.

For questions or concerns during construction, call (702) 591-6513.