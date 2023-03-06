Watch Now
Local News

Actions

City of Las Vegas begins road, sewer improvements on Charleston and Rancho

Road Closure
Scripps
96th Street on ramp to southbound I-69 will also be closed overnight.
Road Closure
Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:39:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas will begin sewer and roadway improvements along Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard starting Monday, March 6.

According to a new release, the roadway improvements will take place on Charleston Boulevard from Rancho Drive to MLK Boulevard, while sewer rehabilitation will take place on Rancho Drive from Alta Drive to Oakey Boulevard.

City officials say the project is expected to take 18 months to complete, so drivers should expect delays due to 24-hour lane restrictions within both areas.

Recommended alternate routes for east-west travel are Oakey Boulevard, Alta Drive, Pinto Lane or Palomino Lane, while Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard, Shadow Lane, Campbell Drive or Valley View Boulevard are recommended for north-south travel.

On Rancho, the work will include rehabilitating 4,700 linear feet of 45-inch existing sewer pipe and seven manholes. On Charleston, the work will include water main replacement, sewer improvements, storm drain improvements, and traffic light improvements, among others.

The $38.5 million project budget is funded by the city of Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission and the city’s Sanitary Sewer Enterprise Fund.

For questions or concerns during construction, call (702) 591-6513.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH