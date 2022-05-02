City of Las Vegas aims to reduce downtown congestion with new parking program for Uber drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is opening its City Hall parking garage to Uber drivers in an effort to reduce traffic congestion downtown.

Uber drivers will be able to stage at the City Hall garage — close to the Fremont entertainment and Arts District — while they wait for a ride request. They'll also have a place to use the restroom while they wait, and will be able to connect to WiFi, according to a press release from the City.

"This program is part of the city's initiative to help ease congestion and manage curb space used for passenger pickup and drop off," city leaders said.

To gain access, drivers have to first register and verify their status. They can then download an app that provides them access to the garage through Bluetooth or with a digital barcode.

This program is in addition to a similar curbside management program on Main Street outside The Plaza Hotel-Casino, city officials explained.

"Both programs demonstrate new technologies that are being developed to improve the downtown experience for visitors and drivers alike," they said.

The City Hall parking garage is located at 500 S. Main Street.