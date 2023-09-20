City of Henderson invites residents to honor veterans with memorial wall engravings

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson continues to honor veterans by offering residents the opportunity to add their loved ones' names to the Veterans Memorial Wall.

With over 1,800 names already inscribed, the city aims to expand this touching tribute further. The city will commemorate these veterans during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on November 4.

Residents interested have until September 25th to submit their applications. The application process includes five categories for submissions:



Deceased Veterans

Vietnam War Veterans

Persian Gulf War Veterans

Global War on Terror Veterans

Veterans who were killed while on active duty

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero says that the Veterans Memorial Wall is one way the city respects its veterans. She stated, "We have 25 thousand veterans living in Henderson, and we like to do everything we can to ensure they recognize that we honor their service and the sacrifices made on our behalf."

To qualify, veterans must have been from Henderson, and applicants must provide documentation verifying their years of service.

The application process is entirely cost-free and can be found on CityofHenderson.com.